Former FBI Special Agent Michael Glennon Takes on New Role at General Motors

By Matt Seldon
Michael Glennon

After more than two decades of federal law enforcement service, Michael Glennon has stepped into the role of Senior Manager of Protective Services at General Motors. Glennon brings over 28 years of public service experience, including 21 years as a Special Agent with the FBI, where he specialized in crisis management, threat assessment, and strategic partnerships with the private sector.

At GM, Glennon now leads executive protection operations for the company’s senior leadership. His responsibilities include overseeing global travel security, emergency preparedness, and close protection—key functions that ensure leadership continuity and safety amid evolving global threats.

Prior to joining GM, Glennon served as the FBI’s Private Sector Coordinator and Special Agent in Michigan, where he led engagement initiatives between the Bureau and industry partners. His work focused on intelligence sharing, insider threat mitigation, and critical infrastructure protection.

Earlier in his career, he supervised the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force (SEMTEC), which has rescued more than 700 child victims since its inception in 2007. Glennon’s leadership spanned complex investigations, undercover operations, and interagency coordination involving federal, state, and international partners.

He holds an MBA in Accounting from Notre Dame de Namur University and brings a mission-driven approach to corporate security shaped by decades of service in high-risk and high-responsibility environments.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Top Pentagon Spy Pick Rejected by White House
16 Billion Logins Stolen In One of Largest Data Breaches
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

