Former FEMA Associate Administrator Ann Tipton Named Director of Revolving Funds and Integration at War Dept.

Ann Tipton has stepped into a new role at the United States Department of War, Office of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller), serving as Director of Revolving Funds and Integration at the Pentagon. The move follows her tenure as Associate Administrator at FEMA and more than two decades of financial management and defense experience across federal agencies.

Tipton most recently served as Associate Administrator at FEMA, where she focused on financial systems modernization, sustainment, and artificial intelligence. Prior to FEMA, she was Director of Budget at the Department of Homeland Security, a role she held from May 2023 to August 2025. She also briefly served as Senior Advisor to DHS’s Chief Financial Officer.

Her experience includes senior budget leadership within the Department of the Air Force. As Deputy Director of Budget Programs (SAF/FMBP), she worked at the Pentagon overseeing key budget initiatives. Earlier roles included Division Chief for Resources and Requirements for Air Force Services, and Corporate Branch Chief for Budget Programs, often referred to as the “Engine Room,” within SAF/FMBP.

Tipton’s financial management background extends to operational assignments at Eglin Air Force Base, where she led and managed Financial Management Analysis Integration Teams and served as Lead Budget Analyst for funds control and reimbursements. She also held a program management leadership role with the Defense Logistics Agency’s Disposition Services at Eglin.

Her career began in uniform, serving more than a decade on active duty as an enlisted member of the U.S. Air Force, followed by service as an Air Reserve Technician and Alert Specialist.

Her academic background reflects her focus on leadership, security, and organizational management. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Non-Profit/Public/Organizational Management from Capella University. She also earned a Master of Military Science and Operational Arts degree from the USAF Air Command and Staff College, a Master of Science in Security Management from Bellevue University, and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration from Bellevue University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)