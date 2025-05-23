62.1 F
People on the Move

Former FEMA Deputy CIO Kevin Cox Joins ShorePoint in Executive Director Position

Former federal cybersecurity leader to drive company’s SOC modernization and CDM strategy

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Kevin Cox

ShorePoint Inc. has announced the appointment of Kevin Cox as its new executive director of cyber operations modernization, according to a press release. In this newly created role, Cox will lead the evolution of ShorePoint’s cybersecurity operations solutions, including strategic delivery across major programs and growth in emerging market areas. He will also spearhead the company’s continued leadership in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program through its next evolution.

Before joining ShorePoint, Cox most recently served as the deputy CIO for operations and infrastructure at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He previously served as the program manager for the federal CDM program within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, leading efforts across the federal government to identify and protect agency networks and data in near-real time. In addition to his time with DHS in both CISA and FEMA, he also served as the deputy CIO and acting CISO at the Department of Justice. In the latter role, he oversaw the department’s continuous monitoring capabilities and the cybersecurity dashboard.

“This strategic hire reflects ShorePoint’s commitment to modernizing SOC models and driving innovation across our defensive cyber portfolio,” said Matt Brown, CEO of ShorePoint. “Kevin brings unmatched insight into what it takes to deliver effective, scalable and mission-aligned cyber solutions. As CDM enters another transformative period, his experience will be critical in helping our government customers navigate complexity, deliver measurable results, and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Cox brings a wealth of knowledge from his direct government leadership experience, seeing what works and what doesn’t work in modernized SOC delivery models. He also brings unmatched insight into CDM’s evolution and success factors, having led the DHS CDM program through its earliest stages and its first major transformation, including the development of the Dashboard Ecosystem and the DEFEND series tasks.

“I’m honored to join ShorePoint at such a pivotal time,” said Cox. “This team understands how to deliver mission-focused innovation in cybersecurity, with a clear commitment to agency outcomes, privacy and data sensitivity. I look forward to helping our customers apply AI, cloud and emerging technologies to defend against increasingly sophisticated threats and prepare for future shifts such as post-quantum cryptography.”

Cox holds M.A. degrees from West Virginia University and the University of Chicago. With a proven record of leadership, operational acumen and a strong reputation in the federal cybersecurity community, he is well positioned to help drive ShorePoint’s continued growth.





