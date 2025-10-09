spot_img
Former FEMA Top Counsel Colt Hagmaier Joins AECOM to Lead Infrastructure Recovery Efforts

Matt Seldon
Colt Hagmaier

Former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Acting Chief Counsel Colt Hagmaier has joined AECOM as Infrastructure Recovery Lead, he announced on LinkedIn. In his new role, Hagmaier will guide efforts to help states, territories, and communities strengthen resilience and recovery strategies by leveraging AECOM’s global expertise in infrastructure, emergency management, and risk reduction.

Hagmaier comes to AECOM after nearly 14 years at FEMA, where he most recently served as Chief Counsel (Acting) and Assistant Administrator for Recovery, overseeing one of the agency’s largest portfolios. In that capacity, he led a workforce of roughly 10,000 employees across multiple divisions, managing a non-pay budget exceeding $150 million and administering more than $15 billion in recovery grants each year. His oversight included FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs, the $4 billion Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, and several major technology and analytics systems supporting post-disaster recovery nationwide.

Earlier in his FEMA career, Hagmaier served as Associate Chief Counsel for Response and Recovery, leading legal support for all post-disaster operations — including FEMA’s COVID-19 response, large-scale disaster declarations, and interagency coordination with the Department of Homeland Security. He also provided counsel to the Secretary of Homeland Security, where he helped develop workforce strategies that improved retention and strengthened federal response capacity.

Before entering federal service, Hagmaier was Harvard University’s first emergency management coordinator, where he built a campus-wide preparedness program that became a national model recognized by the National Weather Service as the first StormReady University.

Hagmaier holds a J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law, a Master’s in Emergency Management from Anna Maria College, and executive education credentials from the Harvard Kennedy School and National Defense University.

