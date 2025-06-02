72.1 F
Former HSI and Secret Service Special Agent Tim Devine Takes on New Cambridge Global Advisors Role

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Tim Devine

Cambridge Global Advisors has brought on seasoned federal law enforcement professional Tim Devine as a senior advisor, tapping into his more than two decades of operational experience in national security, transnational crime, and investigative forensics.

Having spent my career conducting complex investigations commingled with computer forensics, I’m eager to help CGA’s clients combat transnational threats and stay ahead of border security challenges, ” said Tim Devine, Former Special Agent, HSI and USSS.

Devine most recently retired from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after serving 14 years as a Senior Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Miami. During his tenure, he specialized in cybercrimes and child exploitation investigations, bringing critical expertise to some of the agency’s most sensitive cases in the digital space. His background includes significant contributions to cross-agency operations targeting transnational criminal activity.

Before joining HSI, Devine spent nearly 12 years as a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service. His assignments included work on the Miami Electronic Crimes Task Force and a posting to the George W. Bush Protective Division, reflecting both investigative and protective service credentials. His responsibilities with the Secret Service also included digital forensics work and participation in the Electronic Crimes Special Agent Program (ECSAP), reinforcing his deep grounding in cybersecurity operations.

Devine began his federal service with the FBI, where he served as an Investigative Specialist with the Special Surveillance Group (SSG) in New York. That early role laid the groundwork for his career-long focus on complex investigations and interagency coordination.

Outside of federal service, Devine also serves part-time as an inspector for the Florida Athletic Commission, overseeing compliance in combat sports including MMA, boxing, and bare-knuckle fighting.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

