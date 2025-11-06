Former HSI Special Agent Mark Dawson Joins NextDecade as Senior Manager of Corporate Security

Mark Dawson, a veteran federal law enforcement leader with more than two decades of homeland security experience, has joined NextDecade Corporation as Senior Manager of Corporate Security, according to his announcement on LinkedIn.

Dawson brings an extensive background in national security, investigations, and organizational leadership to the energy company’s corporate security team. Before entering the private sector, he spent nearly 22 years with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), where he rose to the role of Special Agent in Charge. In that position, he oversaw complex criminal investigations and security operations, including counterterrorism, organized crime, and transnational threats. His leadership spanned multiple divisions, including domestic operations and high-risk border regions.

Earlier in his HSI career, Dawson served as Deputy Special Agent in Charge in Laredo, Texas, and Operations Chief for Domestic Operations in Washington, D.C., where he led strategic initiatives to enhance interagency coordination and improve intelligence-led enforcement. His tenure included extensive experience managing teams in crisis response, cybersecurity, and emergency management.

Following his federal service, Dawson transitioned to the private sector as Director of Corporate Security at CEVA Logistics.

A former U.S. Border Patrol Agent, Dawson began his law enforcement career in Laredo, Texas, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Radford University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)