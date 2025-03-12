Former Intelligence Community CIO Matthew Kozma Nominated for DHS Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Role

The White House has nominated Matthew Kozma to serve as the next Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Kozma, a seasoned intelligence and cybersecurity expert, previously held the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) during the Trump administration and has extensive experience in defense, intelligence, and IT modernization.

As Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, Kozma would oversee DHS’s intelligence operations, ensuring threat information sharing between federal, state, and local agencies. The Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) plays a crucial role in homeland security efforts, identifying and mitigating domestic and international threats, cyber risks, and emerging national security challenges.

During Trump’s first term, Kozma served as CIO for the Intelligence Community, leading initiatives to modernize IT infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, and streamline intelligence-sharing capabilities. His prior roles also include key intelligence and technology leadership positions across the Department of Defense (DoD) and the broader Intelligence Community.

Kozma’s background includes serving as Executive Agent for the DoD’s Unified Platform and Joint Cyber Command and Control (JCC2). A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Kozma holds bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and applied physics. He furthered his education with master’s degrees in both fields from the University of Colorado and also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Kogod School of Business at American University.