66.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSFederal GovernmentIntelligence

Former Intelligence Community CIO Matthew Kozma Nominated for DHS Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Role

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Matthew Kozma

The White House has nominated Matthew Kozma to serve as the next Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Kozma, a seasoned intelligence and cybersecurity expert, previously held the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) during the Trump administration and has extensive experience in defense, intelligence, and IT modernization.

As Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, Kozma would oversee DHS’s intelligence operations, ensuring threat information sharing between federal, state, and local agencies. The Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) plays a crucial role in homeland security efforts, identifying and mitigating domestic and international threats, cyber risks, and emerging national security challenges.

During Trump’s first term, Kozma served as CIO for the Intelligence Community, leading initiatives to modernize IT infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, and streamline intelligence-sharing capabilities. His prior roles also include key intelligence and technology leadership positions across the Department of Defense (DoD) and the broader Intelligence Community.

Kozma’s background includes serving as Executive Agent for the DoD’s Unified Platform and Joint Cyber Command and Control (JCC2). A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Kozma holds bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and applied physics. He furthered his education with master’s degrees in both fields from the University of Colorado and also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Kogod School of Business at American University.

Previous article
Retired Captain Hung Cao Nominated for Under Secretary of the Navy
Next article
Trump Nominates Anduril Executive, Former Special Operations Officer, Michael Obadal to be Army Undersecretary
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals