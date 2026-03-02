Former TSA PreCheck Leader Matt Johnson Joins Liberty Defense as DHS Relationship Manager

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. has announced the appointment of Matt Johnson to its Department of Homeland Security team as Relationship Manager.

Mr. Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of aviation security, security technology, and public-private collaboration. At the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), he served in senior leadership roles and helped design and implement risk-based aviation security initiatives, including the early development and deployment of TSA PreCheck across U.S. airports. Most recently, he held a senior leadership role at Evolv Technology, where he helped drive the growth strategy and execution through strategic partnerships, market expansion, and the scaled adoption of next-generation weapons detection solutions across complex environments. Mr. Johnson’s background combines deep operational security expertise with hands-on experience scaling innovative technologies in high-trust, high-consequence settings.

“Matt’s experience is exceptionally well aligned with Liberty’s mission and our current stage of growth,” commented Bill Frain, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Defense. “He brings a rare combination of deep operational insight from his time at the TSA and hands-on experience helping scale next-generation detection solutions in complex, regulated environments. As we expand our aviation footprint and scale deployments, Matt’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us execute effectively, build trusted partnerships, and position Liberty for long-term success in the checkpoint security market.”