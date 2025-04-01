46.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityFederal GovernmentGlobal

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau Sworn in as Deputy Secretary of State

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Christopher Landau as Deputy Secretary of State in a 60-31 vote, elevating the seasoned diplomat and attorney to the Department of State’s second-highest position. In this role, Landau will work closely with Secretary Marco Rubio, advising him on all matters relating to U.S. foreign policy.

Landau, who was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas last week, brings decades of legal and diplomatic experience to the role. A former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico from 2019 to 2021, he previously oversaw America’s largest diplomatic mission and developed strong cooperation across the U.S.-Mexico border. He played a key role in advancing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, managing cross-border coordination during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reducing the levels of illegal migration.

“Today I’m grateful to all three branches of our Federal Government,” Landau posted on X following his confirmation.

Landau’s career spans over 30 years in appellate litigation, including arguing nine cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. He has clerked for Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas and served on the Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure.

Fluent in Spanish and proficient in French, Landau brings a unique perspective shaped by his international upbringing and legal expertise. He is also a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where he won numerous awards for academic excellence and research.

50
Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: Freedom Isn’t Free – and Neither is the Toll on Survivors Who Share Their Stories
Next article
Derek Theurer Nominated as Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals