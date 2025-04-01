Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau Sworn in as Deputy Secretary of State

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Christopher Landau as Deputy Secretary of State in a 60-31 vote, elevating the seasoned diplomat and attorney to the Department of State’s second-highest position. In this role, Landau will work closely with Secretary Marco Rubio, advising him on all matters relating to U.S. foreign policy.

Landau, who was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas last week, brings decades of legal and diplomatic experience to the role. A former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico from 2019 to 2021, he previously oversaw America’s largest diplomatic mission and developed strong cooperation across the U.S.-Mexico border. He played a key role in advancing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, managing cross-border coordination during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reducing the levels of illegal migration.

“Today I’m grateful to all three branches of our Federal Government,” Landau posted on X following his confirmation.

Today I’m grateful to all three branches of our Federal Government. Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for nominating me to work with @SecRubio to make our beloved country safer, stronger, and more prosperous. 🇺🇸 Thank you U.S. Senate for confirming me. 🇺🇸 And thank you Justice… pic.twitter.com/QAwjwEYQ8m — Christopher Landau (@ChrisLandauUSA) March 25, 2025

Landau’s career spans over 30 years in appellate litigation, including arguing nine cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. He has clerked for Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas and served on the Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure.

Fluent in Spanish and proficient in French, Landau brings a unique perspective shaped by his international upbringing and legal expertise. He is also a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where he won numerous awards for academic excellence and research.