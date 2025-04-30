73.9 F
Former U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Paul Thomas Joins Cambridge Global Advisors as Senior Advisor

By Matt Seldon
Paul Thomas

Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a leading service-disabled veteran-owned small business specializing in homeland and national security, has announced the addition of Paul Thomas as a Senior Advisor. With over three decades of military, cybersecurity, emergency management, and regulatory leadership experience, Thomas brings a distinguished background to support CGA’s growing portfolio of public sector clients.

Thomas’ appointment follows an impressive tenure in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he most recently served as the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support. In this senior leadership role, he oversaw human capital management, lifecycle engineering and logistics, acquisitions, information technology, and security for the service. He monitored a $10 billion operational budget and a $3 billion investment budget annually, leading the largest shipbuilding program in Coast Guard history — a monumental effort that included the delivery of the nation’s first polar-capable icebreaker in over 50 years.

Before his work as Deputy Commandant, Thomas served in a variety of critical leadership positions, including Chief Human Capital Officer, Commander of the 8th Coast Guard District, and Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy.

In addition to his Coast Guard service, Thomas has contributed to national security discussions at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, where he was a National Security Fellow, and earned master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Thomas is also the President of Stockbridge Consultants, LLC.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

