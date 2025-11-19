Former U.S. Department of Energy CIO Ann Dunkin Joins Global Interconnection Group’s Board of Directors

Global Interconnection Group (GIG) has added a high-profile leader to its board, announcing that former U.S. Department of Energy Chief Information Officer Ann Dunkin has officially joined as a board member.

Her background aligns closely with GIG’s mission. As CIO of the U.S. Department of Energy, Dunkin oversaw enterprise IT modernization, cybersecurity, and digital innovation across one of the federal government’s most complex science and energy portfolios. Her leadership helped shape how critical energy infrastructure is secured and updated to support emerging technology demands.

Dunkin brings experience from both government and industry. She previously served as CIO of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama Administration, where she led modernization initiatives and strengthened technology operations. Her private-sector roles include serving as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Dell Technologies and holding engineering, R&D, and operations positions at Hewlett-Packard.

Alongside her new board role, Dunkin serves as an Editorial Board Member at Homeland Security Today, contributing insights on cybersecurity, operational resilience, and digital transformation across government and critical infrastructure sectors.

She also continues her academic and advisory work as a Distinguished Professor of the Practice at Georgia Tech’s School of Public Policy and School of Cybersecurity & Privacy, as well as a Distinguished External Fellow at the university’s Strategic Energy Institute and Georgia Tech Research Institute.

Dunkin leads her own consulting firm, Dunkin Global Advisors, where she works with organizations on strategic technology positioning, innovation guidance, and executive coaching.

Her credentials include a bachelor’s and master’s degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and she is a licensed professional engineer in California and Washington. Her contributions to the field have earned her numerous national awards, including the Capital CIO Large Enterprise ORBIE Award, multiple FedScoop executive honors, and recognition among the top women in technology by StateScoop and Washington, D.C. publications.