Former U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien Joins USGLC National Advisory Council

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) has announced that former United States National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has joined the USGLC National Advisory Council. As a foreign policy leader during the Trump Administration, Ambassador O’Brien has first-hand understanding of the global threats America faces and how important U.S. leadership in global diplomacy and development is to our security and prosperity.

The USGLC’s National Advisory Council brings together distinguished leaders including former Cabinet officials and members of Congress and provides strategic counsel to the USGLC on its efforts to advocate for a strong U.S. International Affairs Budget. Formerly chaired by the late Colin Powell, this prominent group of advocates for U.S. global engagement includes former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice, and James Baker, former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, and former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley, among other U.S. foreign policy leaders.

Robert O’Brien brings a distinguished career in foreign policy with service as one of the country’s leading diplomats and advisors on national security issues. From the George W. Bush Administration to the Trump Administration, O’Brien has served in the capacity of National Security Advisor, Alternate Representative to the 60th session of the UN General Assembly, and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs with the rank of ambassador, among many other eminent positions. He orchestrated the historic Abraham Accords in the Middle East, brokered economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo, and successfully negotiated the return of over 25 hostages and wrongfully detained Americans.

O’Brien has spoken out on Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” legacy and the importance and integration of “smart diplomacy and hard power and soft power” for keeping Americans safe. O’Brien was a strong supporter of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP), a whole-of-government effort designed to economically empower 50 million women around the world by 2025. He asserted that “women’s empowerment is a core facet of U.S. foreign policy,” making it a stated, priority action in the National Security Strategy. “We know that women’s full and free participation is critical to sustaining peaceful and prosperous societies,” O’Brien stated. Under his leadership, O’Brien ensured for the first time in history that women comprised 50 percent of the National Security Council senior directors. He also worked closely with the newly launched U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), promoting investment to achieve economic growth in the developing world as “one of the best guarantors of security and stability.”

“USGLC was pleased to partner with Ambassador O’Brien during his tenure as National Security Advisor, particularly working to strengthen development financing and the women’s economic empowerment agenda,” said Liz Schrayer, President and CEO of USGLC. “We look forward to having him join our Advisory Council to add his expertise to the importance of America’s global leadership through diplomacy and development and its impact on our national security.”

Read the announcement at USGLC