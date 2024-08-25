Foundation for Advancing Security Talent Welcomes Jim Lantrip to It’s Board of Directors

The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) has named Jim Lantrip of Allied Universal Technology Services to the FAST Board of Directors according to a press release on 22nd August. The FAST Board of Directors, drawn from the membership of the Electronic Security Association (ESA) and the Security Industry Association (SIA), defines and refines FAST’s strategic plan, as well as the foundation’s annual goals.

Jim Lantrip is a seasoned security industry veteran with over 30 years of experience. Currently serving as the senior vice president of operations at Allied Universal Technology Services, a global systems integrator, he oversees the company’s operations, ensuring the delivery of innovative security solutions to clients on a global scale. Lantrip’s journey in the security industry began with a detour – initially joining ADT Security Services for sales experience, he unexpectedly found his niche and built a successful career spanning various roles, including sales, sales leadership, engineering, operations and strategy.

With a proven track record and a passion for mentoring, Lantrip has played a pivotal role in shaping the security industry. His expertise extends to designing, delivering and supporting a wide range of security products, platforms, and services, making Allied Universal a one-stop shop for comprehensive security solutions. Prior to serving in his current role, Lantrip held leadership positions in several North American security companies, contributing to their growth and success. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is committed to fostering the next generation of security professionals; he enjoys mentoring and motivating others, introducing them to the exciting and often overlooked opportunities within the industry.

“We have an exciting, largely unknown, industry that needs to draw in and develop new talent through educating the world all the possibilities in the security world,” said Lantrip.

FAST is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promoting careers in the physical security technology and life safety industry. Created in 2020 through a partnership of ESA and SIA – the industry’s leading associations – FAST connects passionate, innovative professionals with new opportunities in electronic security and life safety. The foundation brings awareness to the career advancement opportunities within the fast-paced technology industry that serves to keep people, places and property safe.