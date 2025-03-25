57.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
People on the Move

Gabrielle Woodard Promoted to Senior Marketing Manager, Intelligence and Homeland Security at GDIT

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Gabrielle Woodard

Gabrielle Woodard has been promoted to Senior Marketing Manager, Intelligence and Homeland Security at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). She announced the news on LinkedIn, marking a milestone in her nearly four-year tenure with the company.

Woodard previously served as Marketing Manager, Intelligence and Homeland Security at GDIT from April 2022 to March 2025 and started with the company back in 2021 as Senior Defense Marketing Specialist. Before that, she worked in a variety of defense and government-focused communications roles at Northrop Grumman, where she built a strong foundation in strategic messaging, editorial planning, and government affairs.

One of the formative early experiences in Woodard’s career was her time as an Intern in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). While there, she focused on issues including Open Internet policy and data breach legislation, attending and summarizing congressional hearings for senior agency leadership. Woodard also compiled briefing books for the FCC Chairman and Commissioners.

With a career spanning both public and private sectors, Woodard has cultivated expertise in marketing communications, transparency, and strategic alignment. Her academic background includes a Master’s degree in Homeland Security with a focus on Counter-Terrorism from Penn State University, and a Bachelor’s in Public Relations from Kent State University.

In addition to her professional experience, she has held leadership roles in student organizations such as PRSSA and has contributed to public affairs work at the Federal Communications Commission and Center for a New American Security.

Previous article
DEA Acting Administrator Derek Maltz Leads Push to Label Cartels as Terror Groups
Next article
FEMA’s Top Political Official Indicates Staff Cuts and Changing Roles
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals