Gabrielle Woodard Promoted to Senior Marketing Manager, Intelligence and Homeland Security at GDIT

Gabrielle Woodard has been promoted to Senior Marketing Manager, Intelligence and Homeland Security at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). She announced the news on LinkedIn, marking a milestone in her nearly four-year tenure with the company.

Woodard previously served as Marketing Manager, Intelligence and Homeland Security at GDIT from April 2022 to March 2025 and started with the company back in 2021 as Senior Defense Marketing Specialist. Before that, she worked in a variety of defense and government-focused communications roles at Northrop Grumman, where she built a strong foundation in strategic messaging, editorial planning, and government affairs.

One of the formative early experiences in Woodard’s career was her time as an Intern in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). While there, she focused on issues including Open Internet policy and data breach legislation, attending and summarizing congressional hearings for senior agency leadership. Woodard also compiled briefing books for the FCC Chairman and Commissioners.

With a career spanning both public and private sectors, Woodard has cultivated expertise in marketing communications, transparency, and strategic alignment. Her academic background includes a Master’s degree in Homeland Security with a focus on Counter-Terrorism from Penn State University, and a Bachelor’s in Public Relations from Kent State University.

In addition to her professional experience, she has held leadership roles in student organizations such as PRSSA and has contributed to public affairs work at the Federal Communications Commission and Center for a New American Security.