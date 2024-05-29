Garrett Berntsen has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Digital and AI Officer at the Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO). Berntsen brings a robust background in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), along with extensive experience in national security and international relations.

In his previous role as the State Department’s first Deputy Chief Data and AI Officer, Berntsen was instrumental in establishing the State Department’s Center for Analytics. This initiative has significantly enhanced the department’s data-driven decision-making capabilities and bolstered its analytical frameworks. His leadership in this role underscores his expertise in harnessing data and AI to support complex organizational missions.

Berntsen also served as a Director for Technology and National Security on the National Security Council (NSC) at The White House. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the development of Executive Order 14110 on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence. This executive order has been critical in setting the framework for AI governance and ensuring the responsible use of AI technologies across various sectors.

In his new position at the CDAO, Berntsen will leverage his extensive background to advance the DoD’s analytics and AI initiatives. His focus will be on enhancing both warfighting and business functions within the department, ensuring that advanced technologies are integrated seamlessly into the defense infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and strategic capabilities.

Berntsen’s appointment reflects the DoD’s continued commitment to digital transformation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining the U.S. military’s technological edge and enhancing its ability to respond to emerging threats.

Berntsen holds an exemplary track record of building strong interdisciplinary teams and delivering innovative solutions. Some of his previous roles include:

As the Deputy Chief Digital and AI Officer, Berntsen will collaborate with various stakeholders across the DoD and other federal agencies to foster innovation, streamline operations, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the U.S. defense apparatus. His appointment is a significant step towards the DoD’s goal of integrating AI and digital technologies to support its mission and ensure national security.