People on the Move

Garrett Meador Joins Databricks as Strategic Account Executive for DHS

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Garrett Meador

Garrett Meador has joined Databricks as Strategic Account Executive for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to a recent announcement he shared on LinkedIn.

Meador brings more than a decade of federal technology sales and public sector experience to the role, much of it directly supporting DHS missions. His move to Databricks marks a continuation of his long-standing focus on helping homeland security agencies modernize their operations through data-driven solutions.

Before joining Databricks in May 2025, Meador served as Senior Account Executive for Federal and Defense at Juvare. Prior to that, he was Director for Federal Civilian at Hyperscience for over 2 years.

He also held roles at Salesforce and IBM that specifically focused on DHS. At Salesforce, Meador served as Senior Account Executive for DHS from 2019 to 2021. At IBM, his work included multiple leadership roles over nearly five years, including Client Executive for DHS and Hybrid Cloud Account Manager supporting DHS and the EPA.

Earlier in his career, Meador managed large enterprise accounts at Rubicon Global. After serving as a quarterback at Wheaton College, where he also earned his degree in political science and business economics, he went on to play and coach for the Prague Lions in the Czech Republic.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

