General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today the appointment of Aaron Bedrowsky as senior vice president of its Intelligence and Homeland Security (IHS) division. In this role, Bedrowsky will lead the strategic direction, growth, and performance of teams responsible for delivering mission-critical IT solutions and professional services to IHS agencies.

Bedrwosky joins GDIT from Leidos as senior vice president, enterprise transformation and performance excellence, where he was responsible for driving operational performance and leading business transformation across the enterprise. He also previously served as its senior vice president for cyber and signal intelligence solutions. He started his career in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologic technician and intelligence specialist.

“Aaron brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and operational experience in the intelligence space,” said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president. “Additionally, he has a leadership style and commitment to people and culture that reflects our values as a company. I look forward to working with Aaron to further accelerate our growth at GDIT.”

Bedrowsky earned a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix, a master’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University, and completed an advanced management program at Columbia Business School.