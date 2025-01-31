Governor Moore Names Harry Coker, Jr. as Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary

Governor Wes Moore has announced the appointment of Harry Coker, Jr. as secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce according to a news release on 24 January. Coker will assume the post as acting secretary on Feb. 5 and his appointment is pending confirmation by the Maryland State Senate during the 2025 Legislative Session. Coker will succeed Secretary Kevin Anderson, who will transition to a new role as senior advisor to the governor for economic development.

“At the heart of our economic growth agenda is a commitment to investing in industries of the future—from cyber to quantum. Harry Coker understands that mission and brings a wealth of experience working on the leading edge of the very sectors Maryland stands to win,” said Gov. Moore. “Our entire administration is grateful for Kevin Anderson’s distinguished service and we look forward to this new chapter at the Maryland Department of Commerce under Harry Coker’s leadership.”

Coker most recently served as the United States National Cyber Director from 2023-2025, serving as principal advisor to the President of the United States on cybersecurity strategy and policy. As National Cyber Director, Coker’s priorities included strengthening federal coherence and collaboration in cyberspace; implementing America’s National Cybersecurity Strategy; developing a robust cyber workforce; advancing cyber regulatory harmonization; and building the Sector Risk Management Agency in addition to state, local, tribal and territorial cybersecurity capability and capacity.

After serving nearly 20 years as a naval officer, retiring in 2000 with the rank of commander, Coker joined the United States Central Intelligence Agency, spending 17 years in leadership posts in the agency’s Directorate for Digital Innovation and Directorate of Science and Technology. In addition, he served as the agency’s director of the Open Source Enterprise and deputy director of the CIA’s Office of Public Affairs. From 2017-2019, Coker served as executive director of the United States National Security Agency—the agency’s third-highest ranking post—and was responsible for supporting the strategic and day-to-day leadership of the NSA.

In between government service, Coker also served on boards and an outside advisor to several companies, including JSI Telecom, Microsoft, and Octasic. He has also served as the president of the Central Intelligence Retirees Association and on the board of directors for the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, the U.S. Navy Memorial, and Dog Tag, Inc.

Coker’s distinguished service and leadership within the national intelligence community has earned him a number of awards, including the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, the NSA Director’s Distinguished Service Medal, the Presidential Rank Award, and the CIA’s prestigious Don Cryer Award.

Coker is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, the Naval Postgraduate School, and Georgetown University Law Center.