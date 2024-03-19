48.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
People on the Move

Greg Mundell Appointed as Federal Executive Director at Unqork

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Greg Mundell

In a move to deepen its engagement within the government sector, Unqork announces the appointment of Greg Mundell as its Federal Executive Director. Mundell steps into this crucial role with the mission to spearhead Unqork’s federal sales strategy, aiming to drive significant growth and foster deeper collaborations with key government agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, Department of Justice, Department of State, and the Defense Logistics Agency.

With over two decades of seasoned expertise in enterprise software sales, Mundell is well-equipped to navigate the complex landscape of the federal market. His remarkable tenure includes substantial achievements in revenue growth and establishing strategic partnerships during his time as a senior enterprise sales executive at ScienceLogic. Notably, Mundell’s contributions to the federal sector have earned him the prestigious Fed100 award, and he has actively participated as an ACT-IAC Partner. Furthermore, Mundell’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident through his founding of Capitol Cocktails, a networking event that fosters collaboration and insight-sharing among professionals and thought leaders in the industry.

Sonny Hashmi, Head of Global Public Sector at Unqork, expressed enthusiasm about Mundell’s addition to the team, stating, “Greg’s extensive experience and adept leadership skills are key assets that will drive Unqork’s expansion within the federal government. Our platform’s unique ability to meet the specific needs of government agencies, combined with Greg’s expertise, will significantly enhance our capacity to promote adoption and encourage innovation across the public sector.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mundell shared his excitement about the opportunities that lie ahead with Unqork. “I am excited to join Unqork at such a pivotal time,” said Mundell, Federal Executive Director, Unqork. “Unqork’s capabilities empower agencies to rapidly build and deploy custom applications, solving critical challenges and improving constituent services without the burden of code. I look forward to working with the talented team to unlock the full potential of our platform within the federal government.”

Mundell’s LinkedIn profile offers further insights into his dedication to addressing the technology challenges faced by federal customers. It highlights his successful track record in developing and implementing groundbreaking solutions, establishing him as a trusted partner and advisor to federal agencies. His commitment to building strong relationships and encouraging industry-wide collaboration is also underscored by his role in creating Capitol Cocktails, a platform he has used for over 15 years to unite professionals and thought leaders for knowledge exchange and networking.

Greg Mundell’s appointment signals Unqork’s ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the government sector, leveraging his expertise, leadership, and innovative approach to drive the adoption of codeless application development. As federal agencies continue to seek efficient and flexible technology solutions, Mundell’s role will be instrumental in positioning Unqork as a critical partner in their digital transformation journey.

Greg Mundell Appointed as Federal Executive Director at Unqork Homeland Security Today
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Treasury Announces Cyber Security Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding with Finland March 15, 2024
Next article
Public Anxiety Mounts Over Critical Infrastructure Resilience to Cyber Attacks
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals