Greystones Group, provider of advanced technical solutions and services for the Department of Defense and the US Treasury, announced it has strengthened its advisory board with the addition of Sid Fuchs, a national security authority with more than 35-years of experience building high performance engineering and technology companies in the aerospace and defense sector and a former CIA officer.

“Sid’s experience in building companies in the defense and aerospace industries will be a valuable asset as we grow Greystones,” said Sheila Duffy, CEO and Founder, Greystones Group.

Fuchs led the highly successful transformation of leading companies such as MacAulay-Brown, Inc., ATS Corporation, OAO Technology Solutions and TASC, Inc.

“Greystones’ brings together best in class commercial data analytics technology with deep Federal Government experience. I am looking forward to joining the Advisory Board and providing strategic guidance to position the company for growth,” said Fuchs.