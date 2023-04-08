49.4 F
Friday, April 7, 2023
IndustryPeople on the Move

GSA Announces New Political Appointees

Quynh Tran will serve as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy Administrator where she will focus on operations and strategy implementation.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced two new political appointments.

Quynh Tran will serve as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy Administrator where she will focus on operations and strategy implementation, as well as improving cross-organization performance and service delivery. She recently served at the U.S. Agency for International Development as a Senior Communications Advisor in the Bureau for Legislative and Public Affairs. Prior to that, Quynh was Program Director at Sanctuary Kitchen by CitySeed, a nonprofit that provides culinary training and economic opportunity for immigrants and refugees. She brings years of experience in communications, change management, and advocacy at the national, state, and local levels.

Natasha Syed will serve as a Special Assistant to the Regional Administrator of the National Capital Region (Region 11). She will provide policy, operations, strategic communications, and outreach support to the Regional Administrator and the region. Natasha comes to GSA from Prince William County Service Authority in Virginia and has held key roles with organizations like the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, United Nations Global Pulse, the UK’s Department for International Development, and Save the Children International. She earned her master’s degree in Public Administration from Virginia Tech and has over 15 years of expertise in human resources as well as program and operations management across government, nonprofit, and private agencies in the U.S. and Pakistan.

