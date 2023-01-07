GSA Announces New Political Appointees, Including Three Regional Administrators

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced six new political appointments starting today, including three Regional Administrators.

Jason L. Shelton is the new Regional Administrator for Regions 4 and 7. Jason is the former mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, where – prior to that – he owned and managed a general practice law firm of about 30 employees. He has served as a civil trial attorney, criminal prosecutor, criminal defense attorney, and municipal attorney over the course of more than two decades. In his two terms as mayor (2013-2021), he led city operations of 500 full-time and 900 part-time employees in support of Tupelo’s 38,000 residents, with a combined budget of $180 million. During his tenure, Tupelo received the All-America Award City Designation from the National Civic League and other awards.

Sukhee Kang will serve as Regional Administrator for Regions 9 and 10. In the wake of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, he became a civic leader in the Korean American community. In 2000, he was appointed to the California Workforce Investment Board. A few years later, he was elected to the Irvine City Council before making history as that city’s mayor in 2008 – the first Korean American mayor of a major American city. Sukhee started his career in retail, eventually becoming an entrepreneur-operator of a retail chain in Southern California. He has also served organizations such as the Southern California Association of Government, UC Irvine, and Chapman University.

Elliot Doomes will serve as Regional Administrator of Region 11 (D.C. Metro Area). He comes to GSA with nearly 20 years of Capitol Hill experience, most recently at the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee in the House of Representatives. He also has more than a decade of experience helping oversee federal real estate and economic development projects as the former counsel for the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. His early experience was focused on supporting economic development within the District of Columbia.

Here’s the full White House announcement of the Regional Administrator appointments.

Adia C. Jordan will be serving as Director of Scheduling and Advance in the Office of the Administrator. Adia comes to GSA from RepresentUs Education Fund, where she led strategic planning initiatives and coordinated events. She has more than a decade of experience in event planning, public affairs, and communications. Prior to her work at RepresentUS, she worked with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation where she produced annual conferences and managed stakeholder relations. She also brings experience in event planning and communications for state and local legislators.

Trevor Jones will serve as a Special Assistant supporting the White House Liaison and Director of National Outreach. A South Carolina native, Trevor most recently supported both the president and the executive director at EMILY’s List, where he managed briefings, itineraries, and engagements while liaising with external partners. Prior to that, Trevor was a Congressional legislative aide and assistant to Representatives Jerry McNerney and Kathy Castor. He supported policy issues such as energy, commerce, immigration, veteran’s affairs, and healthcare.

Kailynn Cummings will serve as Special Assistant to the Administrator. Kailynn was the Operations Manager for retiring Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence in her Washington, D.C., office, where she supported legislative agendas by working on policy, communications, and special events. Before that, Kailynn co-authored a strategic plan for a workforce development program in Michigan. She also has experience working with post-secondary education leaders to increase access to higher education through scholarships, transition programs, and strategic planning for underrepresented students.

