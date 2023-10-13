GSA Public Buildings Service Commissioner Nina Albert Leaves Agency, Replaced by Elliot Doomes

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced that the agency’s Public Buildings Service Commissioner Nina Albert will depart on Oct. 13 and that Elliot Doomes will succeed her.

Commissioner Albert has served since July 2021, managing GSA’s nationwide asset management, design, construction, leasing, building management and disposal activities. This includes approximately 371 million square feet of government-owned and leased space across the United States and six territories.

“Nina has been an outstanding leader, especially through a period of major change. Nina’s leadership has been vital to navigating the challenges and opportunities of the last few years, including supporting the safety of workers and visitors to federal buildings during the pandemic, launching billions of dollars in historic investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, helping re-envision the future of federal workspaces, and so much more,” said Administrator Robin Carnahan. “We wish her the best, and we are pleased that Elliot will step up to lead the PBS team as they continue to deliver tremendous impact as they optimize the federal footprint and deliver for the millions of people we serve.”

“It has been an honor to serve GSA and the Biden-Harris Administration over the past two years,” said Commissioner Albert. “The opportunity to define hybrid work and demonstrate how GSA can improve the workplace experience for millions of federal workers, as well as right-size the federal footprint, has been my goal. I know that the PBS team will continue to steward these efforts in support of federal agencies’ missions and to the benefit of communities across the United States.”

Doomes, who has been serving as Regional Administrator for GSA’s National Capital Region since January, will assume responsibilities as Commissioner upon Albert’s departure. In this role, Doomes will oversee the GSA real estate portfolio. GSA currently owns or leases more than 8,800 assets, maintains the workspace for 1.1 million federal employees, and preserves more than 500 historic properties.

“I have full confidence that Elliot will seamlessly step into this new role leading our dynamic PBS workforce,” said Administrator Carnahan. “His impressive record overseeing federal real estate portfolio, and leadership to incentivize economic growth will continue to be a driving force behind GSA’s mission to deliver services for the American people.”

Doomes came to GSA with nearly 20 years of Capitol Hill experience, most recently at the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee in the House of Representatives. He also has more than a decade of experience helping oversee federal real estate and economic development projects as the former counsel for the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management Subcommittee on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. His early experience was focused on supporting economic development within the District of Columbia.

Read more at GSA