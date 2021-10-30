Guidehouse Announces Cybersecurity Partner and Expanded Defense Leadership Team

Guidehouse has welcomed Michael Ebert as a Partner in the Cybersecurity practice. He focuses on helping commercial clients, with a specific focus on Healthcare & Life Sciences industries, grow their businesses through the effective deployment of technology and addressing their most pressing cybersecurity and privacy concerns.

A strategic leader with a proven track record of investing in industry-changing innovation, Ebert brings more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and privacy to Guidehouse, enabling client success through the combination of consulting, technology integration, and cyber services. He is experienced with various areas of Healthcare Regulatory compliance, Information Management, and Information Security with particular specialization in the fields of risk management and business enablement.

The company has also expanded its Defense leadership team with the hiring of four senior industry professionals: Ted Adair, Julia Gibbons, Chris Choby, and Phillip Hall. Additionally, Guidehouse’s Ryan T. McKeon has been elevated to the position of Defense Segment Growth Leader to drive overall U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) strategy.

Ted Adair joins as the Army Client Relationship Executive. Previously, he was a Business Development Director with a large global consulting and technology firm. Adair brings nearly 20 years of national security, defense, law enforcement, and homeland security business development expertise to Guidehouse, with an emphasis on technology, analytics, human capital solutions, DevSecOps, cloud, and digital modernization. As a former U.S. Army officer, Adair served in a variety of positions as an artilleryman, operations officer, and embedded military advisor, including two separate combat deployments to the Middle East.

Julia Gibbons joins as the Air Force/Space Force Client Relationship Executive. Gibbons is a retired Air Force officer with diverse commercial, civil, and defense consulting and government experience. She joins Guidehouse from a Fortune 500 technology integrator as a proven leader and mentor who brings expertise in risk management, solution architecting, systems engineering planning, and business development expertise.

Chris Choby joins as the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps Client Relationship Executive. He brings two decades of expertise in developing and managing business relationships and growth in the U.S. defense market, primarily consulting services for the Navy and Marine Corps. Prior to joining Guidehouse, Choby led the Navy/Marine Corps account for a large technology company, led Aerospace and Defense accounts, and was responsible for developing and maintaining strong, respected customer relationships.

Phillip Hall joins as the Office of the Secretary of Defense and Defense Agencies Client Relationship Executive. He brings more than 15 years of experience developing and executing complex IT solutions to DoD, civilian, and intel customers. An Air Force veteran with extensive knowledge and experience, he comes to Guidehouse from a Fortune 50 large enterprise technology company and brings a strong background in developing and executing new market strategies for enterprise IT, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and intel solutions.