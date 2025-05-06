58.5 F
Guidehouse Appoints Karen Odegaard as New AI Leader

Visionary technology executive to accelerate client-centered innovation, efficiency, and growth

By Matt Seldon

Guidehouse has appointed Karen Odegaard as its new AI leader, according to a press release on April 29. A seasoned technology executive, she will lead Guidehouse’s AI services, shaping the firm’s approach to AI, machine learning, and automation.

Odegaard aims to advance Guidehouse’s AI capabilities, driving efficiency and innovation to deliver measurable client impact. Working closely with senior leadership, technology partners, and clients, she will spearhead the co-development of cutting-edge, AI-led solutions that empower decision-making and unlock new opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Karen to Guidehouse,” said Stuart Brown, Guidehouse Technology and Innovation Leader. “Her extensive expertise in scaling enterprise AI initiatives and delivering transformative value with emerging technologies will bolster our ability to guide organizations through complex challenges. Karen’s visionary leadership will be instrumental as we expand our AI capabilities and drive innovation across industries.”

Odegaard brings a powerful mix of technical expertise and business insight to her new role. She began her career as a software developer and has since held leadership positions at top global technology and professional services firms. Her experience spans AI, data analytics, enterprise and cloud platforms, application development, product strategy, and portfolio management with Fortune 500 clients across commercial and the public sector.

“I’m excited to join Guidehouse at such a pivotal moment and to partner with our clients in developing and delivering on AI strategies that drive innovation, resilience, and competitive advantage” said Odegaard.

