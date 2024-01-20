Guidehouse, a leading global consulting firm, is delighted to announce the addition of Kevin Shaw to its esteemed 2024 Partner Class in Defense & Security. Kevin brings a wealth of experience and expertise as a certified project management professional (PMP) with over 15 years of dynamic leadership in overseeing and supporting technical projects.

In his extensive career, Kevin has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in managing service and technical delivery divisions, programs, and projects. His managerial prowess extends to leading teams of over 50 employees across diverse contracts and agencies, showcasing his ability to navigate complex landscapes and deliver successful outcomes.

Kevin’s proven track record is underscored by his adeptness at learning new technologies, comprehending business needs, devising effective solutions, and fostering business growth. His diverse skill set encompasses Technical Strategy and Implementation, P&L Management, Project Management, and IT Operations, with expertise in methodologies such as PMBOK, ITIL, and Agile.

His proficiency extends to areas like Business Intelligence, Enterprise Architecture, IT Strategic Consulting, and Development and Systems Engineering. Notably, Kevin has focused on Application Development, specializing in SharePoint, .NET, and Microsoft-based environments.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Kevin held the position of Vice President, Consulting Solutions Division at SE Solutions, where he made significant contributions to the firm’s success. His earlier role as Project Manager at BAE Systems further enriched his experience and honed his strategic leadership skills.

Guidehouse expressed their enthusiasm about Kevin’s inclusion in the 2024 Partner Class, acknowledging him as an exceptional leader within their Technology Consulting team. They eagerly anticipate witnessing Kevin’s impactful contributions and strategic insights in his new role, reinforcing Guidehouse’s commitment to excellence in Defense & Security consulting. Kevin’s arrival further strengthens Guidehouse’s position as a leader in delivering innovative solutions and driving success in the dynamic landscape of defense and security consulting.