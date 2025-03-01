Guy Torres Named Acting Chief Procurement Officer at IRS

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has appointed Guy Torres as its Acting Chief Procurement Officer, a role he announced on LinkedIn. Torres, who has served as the IRS Deputy Chief Procurement Officer since 2021, now steps into the top procurement leadership position, overseeing billions in federal contracts and key procurement initiatives for the agency.

With over 25 years of experience in federal acquisition, contracting operations, and business strategy, Torres brings deep expertise in procurement management, small business advocacy, and large-scale acquisition programs. His career spans leadership roles across the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the private sector, where he played pivotal roles in IT modernization, national security procurement, and supplier diversity initiatives.

During his tenure as Deputy Chief Procurement Officer, Torres played a key role in shaping procurement strategies that supported IRS transformation efforts. His commitment to small business engagement was evident in FY22, when the IRS exceeded federal small business contracting goals across all socio-economic categories, ensuring that more federal dollars flowed to small and disadvantaged businesses.

Before joining the IRS, Torres spent over a decade in senior acquisition roles across DHS and its component agencies. As Director of Information Technology Contracting at CBP, he managed the largest IT acquisition portfolio at DHS, overseeing 40% of CBP’s $3.5 billion budget. His strategic procurement leadership secured over $230 million in contract savings while modernizing border security technology, biometric screening, and enforcement tools.

Torres also held executive roles in the private sector, serving as DHS Account Executive at Northrop Grumman and Director of Homeland Security Portfolio at PAE. In these positions, he led business development and capture strategies for portfolios exceeding $1 billion in federal contracts, while driving innovative acquisition solutions for cybersecurity, border security, and critical infrastructure protection.

Throughout his career, Torres has been a strong advocate for small business engagement in federal contracting. His experience includes leading national outreach initiatives at the Small Business Administration (SBA) and driving workforce development efforts through the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program, where his leadership helped direct $10.2 billion in federal contracts to HUBZone firms, creating over 71,000 jobs in underserved communities.

He is also an active member of the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), serving in advisory roles for small business initiatives and federal acquisition reform efforts.

Torres holds an MBA in Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management from Chaminade University of Honolulu and an MS in Acquisition & Contracts Management from the Naval Postgraduate School. He is also a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

His leadership development includes executive programs at Harvard Business School, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, equipping him with strategic insight into procurement transformation, negotiation, and leadership in federal acquisition.