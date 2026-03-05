Hala Furst to Help Guide PERIL–Bedrock Merger as Vice Chair

Hala Furst is stepping into an expanded leadership role in the violence prevention community, taking on the position of Vice Chair at Bedrock while continuing her work as Director of Strategic Partnerships at American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL).

Furst announced the move on LinkedIn, noting that her role at Bedrock will focus on managing the merger between Bedrock and PERIL while helping support a network of 67 partner organizations working to prevent hate-fueled violence across the United States. The merger is intended to expand the reach and capacity of organizations focused on preventing violent extremism and targeted violence.

At PERIL, Furst leads the lab’s strategic partnerships, building collaborations with philanthropic organizations, nongovernmental organizations, and state and local stakeholders. She also oversees PERIL’s Community Advisory, Resource, and Education (CARE) Centers, which provide resources and guidance to communities addressing polarization and extremism.

Before joining PERIL, Furst spent more than a decade at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Most recently, she served as Associate Director for Strategic Partnerships at the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3). At CP3, she was central to building national strategies aimed at preventing targeted violence and terrorism. Her leadership helped shape programs like the Prevention Forums and Invent2Prevent, which focused on public health-informed, community-based solutions to extremism.

Her time at DHS also included serving as Director of Cybersecurity and Innovation at the Private Sector Office, where she engaged directly with tech firms on emerging threats, and as Principal Director (Acting) of that office. She has also worked on major policy efforts such as the Quadrennial Homeland Security Review, represented DHS during the 2017 presidential transition, and contributed to oversight of major homeland security investments.

