People on the Move

Harrison Smith Joins Easy Dynamics as Vice President of Business Development

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Harrison Smith

Easy Dynamics has appointed Harrison Smith as its Vice President of Business Development, bringing over two decades of federal experience in procurement, digital transformation, and acquisition strategy. Smith’s leadership across multiple federal agencies, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of the Navy, positions him to drive mission-focused solutions for Easy Dynamics’ government clients.

Before joining Easy Dynamics, Smith served as Acquisition Innovation Advocate at the FDIC, where he led procurement modernization efforts and technology-driven acquisition strategies. Prior to his time at FDIC, Smith held multiple leadership roles at the IRS, including Director of Enterprise Digitalization and Deputy Chief Procurement Officer, where he was instrumental in leveraging intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making to enhance procurement functions. He also served as the Acting Senior Procurement Executive at the Department of the Treasury, overseeing policy development, acquisition strategy, and procurement innovation.

Throughout his federal career, Smith has been a strong advocate for agile procurement practices, emerging technology integration, and structured acquisition strategies. His leadership at DHS included roles as Industry Liaison and Division Director of Enterprise Acquisitions, where he managed a $68 billion enterprise-wide contract portfolio supporting IT modernization and strategic sourcing initiatives.

Smith holds an MBA in International Business from The George Washington University, an MA in United States Foreign Policy from American University, and an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from Harvard Kennedy School.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Latest Articles

