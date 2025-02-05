Harrison Smith Joins Easy Dynamics as Vice President of Business Development

Easy Dynamics has appointed Harrison Smith as its Vice President of Business Development, bringing over two decades of federal experience in procurement, digital transformation, and acquisition strategy. Smith’s leadership across multiple federal agencies, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of the Navy, positions him to drive mission-focused solutions for Easy Dynamics’ government clients.

Before joining Easy Dynamics, Smith served as Acquisition Innovation Advocate at the FDIC, where he led procurement modernization efforts and technology-driven acquisition strategies. Prior to his time at FDIC, Smith held multiple leadership roles at the IRS, including Director of Enterprise Digitalization and Deputy Chief Procurement Officer, where he was instrumental in leveraging intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making to enhance procurement functions. He also served as the Acting Senior Procurement Executive at the Department of the Treasury, overseeing policy development, acquisition strategy, and procurement innovation.

Throughout his federal career, Smith has been a strong advocate for agile procurement practices, emerging technology integration, and structured acquisition strategies. His leadership at DHS included roles as Industry Liaison and Division Director of Enterprise Acquisitions, where he managed a $68 billion enterprise-wide contract portfolio supporting IT modernization and strategic sourcing initiatives.

Smith holds an MBA in International Business from The George Washington University, an MA in United States Foreign Policy from American University, and an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from Harvard Kennedy School.