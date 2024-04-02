The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has named Hemant Baidwan as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) after Ken Bible’s retirement after over 30 years of federal service. Baidwan steps into his new role with a robust portfolio, having previously served as the Deputy CISO at DHS, where he spearheaded several critical cybersecurity initiatives aimed at strengthening the department’s resilience against cyber threats.

During his tenure as Deputy CISO, Baidwan led the Hack DHS Program, which invites ethical hackers to identify vulnerabilities in DHS’s cybersecurity infrastructure. He also oversaw the implementation of the Unified Cybersecurity Maturity Model, aimed at standardizing cybersecurity practices across the department. Other initiatives under his leadership include enhancing Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management, adopting Zero Trust cybersecurity models, and developing cybersecurity measures for Artificial Intelligence systems.

With over two decades of leadership experience in cybersecurity risk management and a distinguished 13-year career at DHS, including significant contributions at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and DHS Headquarters (HQ), Baidwan has played a pivotal role in advancing the department’s cybersecurity posture. His comprehensive background encompasses both public and private sector achievements in IT development, agile application deployments, and strategic business expansion on a global scale. Baidwan’s academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in information systems, multiple cybersecurity certifications, and executive education from Cornell and Johns Hopkins Universities.

In tandem with Baidwan’s appointment, Antonino “Nino” Scimemi will assume the role of Acting Deputy CISO. Scimemi brings to the position a wealth of experience from his time overseeing the CISO Cybersecurity Assessments Division and leading the development of DHS’s Unified Cyber Maturity Model. Before his tenure at DHS HQ, Scimemi served as the Deputy CISO at ICE and the acting Director of IT Operations, where he was instrumental in developing the Department’s Cybersecurity Service Provider program. This program, which Scimemi successfully transitioned to DHS HQ, has significantly benefited the entire Department by enhancing its cybersecurity framework.

These leadership appointments come at a crucial time as DHS continues to face sophisticated and evolving cyber threats. Under the guidance of Baidwan and Scimemi, the department is poised to further strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring the protection of the nation’s critical infrastructure and enhancing overall national security. The extensive experience and proven track records of both Baidwan and Scimemi in cybersecurity risk management and strategic implementation are expected to drive forward DHS’s cybersecurity initiatives and safeguard the United States against cyber adversities.