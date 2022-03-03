50.6 F
HII Announces New Vice President of Infrastructure and Sustainability at Ingalls Shipbuilding

This new role reinforces Ingalls’ commitment to demonstrating best practices in compliance and audit preparedness.

By Homeland Security Today

Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII announced today that Eric Crooker, vice president for contracts and pricing at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division, has assumed a new role as vice president of infrastructure and sustainability.

The infrastructure and sustainability role will integrate existing elements of environmental, health, safety and security, and facilities and maintenance, with an enhanced focus on compliance as well as enterprise risk management.

“I am pleased to announce this strategic alignment of several of the most critical elements of our business,” said Kari Wilkinson, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. “The purpose of this organizational shift is to increase the collaboration between the teams already ensuring the health and protection of our people and our shipyard, and to enable sustainability for future generations of shipbuilders to come.”

This new role reinforces Ingalls’ commitment to demonstrating best practices in compliance and audit preparedness. It also enables enterprise risk management across the entire Ingalls portfolio, as well as the development and execution of comprehensive mitigation strategies to position Ingalls for the future. Crooker’s team will oversee evolving environmental, social and governance expectations of businesses going forward in a cohesive and comprehensive way.

Crooker has 10 years of experience at Ingalls, working assignments in operations, facilities, legal and security, and playing an integral role in a number of shipyard of the future capital projects. He is a second generation shipbuilder and has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a law degree from Tulane University. Prior to joining Ingalls, Eric had a career in the private sector, working in corporate law, compliance, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

