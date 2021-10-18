Homeland Security Today Visiting Editor Chuck Brooks Selected as One of ’10 Best Cyber Security and Technology Experts in The World’ by Best Rated

Chuck Brooks, was highlighted in a recent article for his expertise in cybersecurity and emerging technologies. He was named as one of the world’s “10 Best Cyber Security and Technology Experts” by Best Rated, a publication that rates and examines subject matter expertise on a variety of topics.

The publication described Chuck as being “on the list of the top cyber security experts to watch out for his incredible list of experiences especially running Brooks Consulting. An advisor at Georgetown University, he is in the know on everything related to the field.”

In addition to the recent recognition, Chuck, President of Brooks Consulting International and Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University, has a long list of accolades and associations that make him a globally recognized thought leader and subject matter expert Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies. He was named one of the “Top 5 Executives to Follow on Cybersecurity” in 2021 by Executive Mosaic. LinkedIn named Chuck as one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn.” He was listed as a “Top 50 Global Influencer in Risk, Compliance,” by Thomson Reuters, “Best of The Word in Security” by CISO Platform, and by IFSEC as the “#2 Global Cybersecurity Influencer.” He was featured in the 2020 and 2021 Onalytica “Who’s Who in Cybersecurity” – as one of the top Influencers for cybersecurity issues and in Risk management, and as a Top Leader in Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies by Thinkers360. He is also a Cybersecurity Expert for “The Network” at the Washington Post, Visiting Editor at Homeland Security Today, Expert for Executive Mosaic/GovCon, and a Contributor to FORBES.

In government, Chuck has received two senior Presidential appointments. Under President George W. Bush Chuck was appointed to The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the first Legislative Director of The Science & Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security. He also was appointed as Special Assistant to the Director of Voice of America under President Reagan. He served as a top Advisor to the late Senator Arlen Specter on Capitol Hill covering security and technology issues on Capitol Hill. In industry, Chuck has served in senior executive roles for General Dynamics as the Principal Market Growth Strategist for Cyber Systems, at Xerox as Vice President & Client Executive for Homeland Security, for Rapiscan and Vice President of R & D, for SRA as Vice President of Government Relations, and for Sutherland as Vice President of Marketing and Government Relations. He currently sits on several corporate and not-for-profit Boards in advisory roles.

In academia, Chuck is Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University’s Graduate Applied Intelligence Program and the Graduate Cybersecurity Programs where he teaches courses on risk management, homeland security, and cybersecurity. He was an Adjunct Faculty Member at Johns Hopkins University where he taught a graduate course on homeland security for two years. He has an MA in International relations from the University of Chicago, a BA in Political Science from DePauw University, and a Certificate in International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law.

In media, Chuck has been a featured speaker at dozens of conferences, events, podcasts, and webinars and has published more than 200 articles and blogs on cybersecurity, homeland security and technology issues. Recently, Chuck briefed the G-20 Energy Conference on operating systems cybersecurity. His writings have appeared on AT&T, IBM, Microsoft, General Dynamics, Xerox, Cylance, Checkpoint, and many other blogs. He has 73,000 plus followers on LinkedIn and runs a dozen LI groups, including the two largest in homeland security. He also has a wide following on Twitter and Facebook.

