Hope Goins Elected to Serve Third Term with House Chiefs of Staff Association

The House Chiefs of Staff Association announced today that Hope E. Goins has been elected to serve a third term on its Board of Directors, continuing her influential presence in congressional leadership circles.

Goins, who serves as the Staff Director of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security as well as a Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute, has established herself as a top strategist for high-profile congressional investigations and a lead negotiator for transformative legislation throughout her career on Capitol Hill.

“I’m elated to have been elected by a bipartisan body of my peers,” said Goins.

Goins is the long-standing leader for one of the most diverse staff in the United States Congress. She is Committee Ranking Member Bennie G. Thompson’s top advisor on the oversight of the Department of Homeland Security and national security matters. Goins is responsible for advancing and coordinating all Committee policy and legislation with the leadership of the House of Representatives. She is a thought leader in the fields of cybersecurity, technology policy, counterterrorism, artificial intelligence, and critical infrastructure protection.

During the 117th Congress, Goins served as the Senior Advisor and Counsel to the Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Founded in 1973, the House Chiefs of Staff Association is a bipartisan congressional staff organization that exists to help Chiefs of Staff and Staff Directors develop as managers, learn best practices from others, and foster better relationships with their peers.