Ian Wallace Announces Move to CISA

By Homeland Security Today
Ian Wallace (LinkedIn)

Ian Wallace has shared with LinkedIn followers that he has joined the Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as Senior Adviser for Strategy.

Wallace said that he “looks forward to supporting Valerie Cofield to grow her team and its important mission and to being part of the exciting development of CISA and its work under Jen Easterly’s leadership”.

In his post, he also thanked former colleagues in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Cyberspace & Digital Policy where he was also a senior adviser, “especially Michele Markoff, Liesyl Franz and Joanna LaHaie, for giving me my first chance to experience U.S. federal government service as an embedded contractor over the past year and a half I very much appreciate that opportunity, I am proud of what our extraordinary team achieved together, and I look forward to continuing to collaborating with them in future.”

Wallace is also the chair of the Strategy & Policy Working Group of the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE). Prior to U.S. government service he worked at a number of Washington DC-based think tanks: as a senior fellow in the Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative at the German Marshall Fund; as director of the Cybersecurity Initiative at New America; as a visiting fellow for cybersecurity at the Brookings Institution; and earlier as a fellow at the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard University.

Earlier in his career, Wallace was an official in the British Ministry of Defence. In that capacity, as well as a range of U.K. based policy jobs, he served three operational tours as Policy/Political Adviser to senior U.K. commanders, twice working alongside U.S. forces in Iraq and once in Kosovo.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

