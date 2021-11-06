IDEMIA Announces SVP of Travel and Transport and VP of Government Relations

IDEMIA Identity & Security (I&S) North America, has announced the appointment of Lisa Sullivan as senior vice president of travel and transport and Lisa Shoemaker as vice president of government relations. As senior vice president of travel and transport, Sullivan serves on IDEMIA I&S North America and leads flagship accounts at Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as well as implementations with leading travel ecosystem players including Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), Newark Airport (EWR), Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL), and Virgin Voyages.

Prior to joining IDEMIA, Sullivan led and delivered industry-leading data integration software at Palantir Technologies, focused on identifying and targeting critical problem sets in the federal transportation and aviation sectors. In addition, Sullivan previously led strategy and business development at L3 Harris Technologies working in program management and operations for the aviation ecosystem on a multibillion-dollar overhaul to the U.S. national airspace system.

Shoemaker, as vice president of government relations, oversees federal, state and local government relations efforts while managing partnerships and relationships with governments, external stakeholders and advocates who are critical to the business.

Previously, Shoemaker was the Director of Media Operations for the Republican National Convention where she saw success in a variety of political and public outreach roles while overseeing operational and logistical media planning during the 2020 Republican National Convention. She also served as Executive Director for the Mississippi Cable Telecommunications Association, lobbying on behalf of the cable and broadband industry.

In addition to Sullivan and Shoemaker, IDEMIA also recently named a new Chief Technology Officer, Douglas Harvey, who will spearhead digital transformation and cloud innovation for IDEMIA’s solutions.

