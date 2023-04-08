49.4 F
Friday, April 7, 2023
IndustryPeople on the Move

iDirect Government Names Tim Winter as Interim President

Before transitioning to industry, Winter flew P-3 Orion aircraft as a Naval Flight Officer on active duty for eight years.

By Homeland Security Today

iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a provider of satellite communications to the United States military and government, has announced that Tim Winter has been named interim president by the iDirect Government Proxy Board, replacing John Ratigan as president as of April 3.

Previously vice president of global accounts and global government and defense at ST Engineering iDirect, the parent company of iDirect Government, Winter managed its strategic global account engagements and captured pursuits for international defense opportunities. Prior to joining ST Engineering iDirect, Winter managed businesses across the defense industry at L-3 Communications and Northrop Grumman.

Before transitioning to industry, Winter flew P-3 Orion aircraft as a Naval Flight Officer on active duty for eight years. He continued his service in the United States Navy Reserves, flying P-3 aircraft and the BAMS-D UAV through 2022. He retired from the U.S. Navy with the rank of commander in 2022. Winter is a Naval Academy graduate and has a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

“I am both honored and grateful for this opportunity and look forward to building upon the strong legacy of iDirect Government,” said Winter. “I am excited to lead our team with a continued dedication and service to the most important customers in the world.”

Ratigan served as president of iDirect Government for 20 years, managing the U.S. Department of Defense business and was instrumental in the company’s growth, bringing advanced satellite communications used for voice, video, Internet, imagery and data to military, homeland security, first responders and other government users.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

