Christine Hutchison Becomes New Vice President of Homeland Security Programs at InDev

InDev, LLC has announced the hiring of Christine Hutchison as Vice President of Homeland Security Programs, where she will oversee technical service delivery across InDev’s portfolio of homeland security accounts. Christine will lead account management, technical project delivery, and the evolution of InDev’s service offerings.

Christine brings 25+ years of technical experience across low-code/no-code platforms (LC/NC), as well as deep expertise in AI/ML and the scaling/growth of technical service offerings across the federal sector. She served as a practice leader at Deloitte beginning in 2015, and prior to that spent six years as Director of Professional Services at Appian. She has also guided software development and technical project management teams in both large and small firms.

With roots in software development and deep expertise in LC/NC architecture and AI/ML, Christine brings a unique ability to bridge business needs with technical solutions. She has led the successful delivery of complex transformation initiatives and consistently aligned technology strategies with evolving market demands. She is recognized for blending market insight, technical fluency, and a customer-first mindset to deliver scalable solutions that advance mission success.

“Christine’s combination of deep technical expertise and strong leadership will help our homeland security customers automate smarter, analyze deeper, and modernize faster,” said Brett Albro, InDev Co-Founder and Partner. “We are extremely excited to have Christine leading the charge on empowering our national security customers with emerging technologies that provide an immediate and lasting impact.”

Christine holds a B.S. in Management Science and Information Systems from the Pennsylvania State University, and multiple technical certifications/certificates from Amazon Web Services, Appian, Microsoft, and Salesforce, and Palantir.