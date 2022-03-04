40.7 F
India Announces First National Maritime Security Coordinator 14 Years After Mumbai Attacks

Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar (Indian Ministry of Defence)

In a long-pending reform almost 14 years after the deadly Mumbai terror attacks, the Indian government has now appointed the country’s first national maritime security coordinator (NMSC) to ensure effective coordination and cooperation among multiple central and state authorities dealing with the domain from the coast to the high seas.

Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, who retired as the Navy vice chief in July last year after over 39 years of service, will be the NMSC in the National Security Council Secretariat under national security advisor Ajit Doval.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in November last year had approved the NMSC post with the mandate to bridge the gap among the disparate authorities to strengthen the country’s maritime and energy security as well as expanding “blue economy” and technology requirements, as was first reported by The Times of India.

Read the full story at The Times of India

