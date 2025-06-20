IFS announced the appointment of Mark Buongiorno as President, Aerospace & Defense yesterday in a press release. Based in North America, Buongiorno joins the IFS executive leadership team, bringing with him over three decades of Aerospace & Defense leadership, operations and engineering experience.

Buongiorno was most recently CEO of Tsunami Tsolutions, a privately held engineering and IT services company focused on the Aerospace & Defense industry. He succeeds current president Scott Helmer, who transitions into the role of Chairman of IFS Aerospace & Defense. As Chairman, Helmer will focus on strategic customer pursuits and relationships, mentoring, M&A activity, and special projects.

With a proven track record in leading complex global operations and delivering sustained business growth, Buongiorno will guide the strategic direction of IFS’s Aerospace & Defense business. Prior to his tenure at Tsunami, Buongiorno held senior leadership roles at StandardAero and Pratt & Whitney, where he led high-performing teams across engineering, MRO, fleet management and lifecycle sustainment for both commercial and military platforms.

Buongiorno will play a key role in driving customer value for defense manufacturers, MROs and leading global airlines. His focus will be on elevating IFS’s reputation for deep industry expertise and leveraging its portfolio of AI-powered solutions. These include IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance, MRO and ERP, all of which are trusted by customers to improve Turnaround Time (TAT), reduce Aircraft on Ground (AOG), and enhance operational excellence and productivity.

Mark Buongiorno, President, Aerospace & Defense, at IFS, said: “I’m honored to join IFS at such a critical juncture for the Aerospace & Defense industry. IFS is already trusted by some of the world’s leading Aerospace & Defense organizations, and I look forward to building on that momentum. With its advanced Industrial AI capabilities, deep industry expertise, and unwavering focus on customer outcomes, IFS is uniquely positioned to help Aerospace & Defense companies modernize and accelerate their operational performance. I’m excited to lead our global efforts and drive even greater value for our customers.”

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, said: “Mark brings an exceptional depth of experience to IFS at a pivotal moment for the Aerospace & Defense industry. His leadership, combined with our deep-rooted industry expertise, will be instrumental in helping customers navigate complexity and accelerate transformation. As more organizations look to modernize with confidence, our differentiated strength lies in understanding the nuances of their world, and delivering measurable outcomes through IFS Cloud and Industrial AI.”