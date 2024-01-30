J. Matt Gilkeson, an accomplished innovator with a rich background in information technology spanning two decades, has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Data Officer (CDO) at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a vital component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This appointment comes as a testament to Matt’s exemplary service and contributions during his nearly four-year tenure as the Director of TSA’s Innovation Task Force.

Matt Gilkeson’s journey at TSA began in 2013 when he assumed the role of Program Manager and later moved up to manager of the Innovation Task Force (ITF) within the Requirements and Capabilities Analysis (RCA). In this capacity, Matt played a pivotal role in fostering innovation by collaborating with key stakeholders to identify, demonstrate, and characterize emerging solutions. His efforts aimed at enhancing security effectiveness and improving the overall passenger experience within the realm of transportation security.

During his tenure with ITF, Matt was instrumental in leading the rapid strategy and delivery of cutting-edge security screening technology. His visionary approach resulted in the deployment of over 170 automated screening lanes, revolutionizing security screening processes. This innovative technology not only increased efficiency by up to 30% but also contributed to substantial cost savings, amounting to over $120 million in federal budget costs.

In his newly appointed role as CTO and CDO, Matt Gilkeson will spearhead crucial initiatives focused on fortifying data governance, facilitating data sharing, driving technology innovation, and optimizing TSA’s utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As TSA heavily relies on data to fulfill its mission, Matt’s leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in navigating the evolving landscape of transportation security.

Matt, a graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science in integrated science and technology, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence. His proactive approach to leveraging technology for security enhancement earned him the prestigious DHS Secretary’s Award in 2016 and 2019 for his outstanding contributions to the Innovation Task Force.

In his new capacity, Matt Gilkeson is poised to lead TSA into a new era of technological advancement, contributing to the agency’s mission of ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s transportation systems. His wealth of experience and dedication to innovation positions him as a key figure in shaping the future landscape of transportation security technology.