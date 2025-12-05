Jaclyn Rubino Named to Lead DHS One Big Beautiful Bill Principal Executive Office

The Department of Homeland Security has tapped Jaclyn Rubino to serve as Executive Director of the One Big Beautiful Bill Principal Executive Office – a move announced by Rubino via LinkedIn.

Rubino, who was honored as a Homeland Security Today Trailblazer in 2023, has long been recognized as one of the federal government’s most effective voices on category management and strategic sourcing.

Rubino brings more than 15 years of DHS experience to the post. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of the Strategic Programs Division within the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, where she led DHS’s category management and industry engagement strategy. Under her leadership, DHS became the only federal department to earn an A+ in meeting government-wide category management goals.

Before that, she directed the DHS Strategic Sourcing Program Office, overseeing more than 80 contract vehicles valued at over $60 billion. Rubino is also known for ensuring DHS procurement remains accessible to small businesses. Her sourcing strategies have balanced efficiency with inclusion, maintaining strong opportunities for small firms even as category management practices matured across the federal landscape.

Rubino’s expertise is well recognized beyond DHS. She is an active participant in the federal-wide Category Management Leadership Council, where she mentors others and lends her expertise in sourcing strategies and category management. In February 2016, Rubino was named as the government-wide Security and Protection Category Manager, leading a cross-agency category team and developing and implementing government-wide strategies that align with established category management principles and methodologies. Prior to her federal career, Rubino served as a Principal with E3 Federal Solutions for several years during which time she consulted on DHS procurements. She has received numerous awards for her professional efforts while at DHS including the Federal 100, DHS Management Directorate Partner of the Year Award, and the Multiple-Award in Government and Industry Conference (MAGIC) Small Business Engagement Award.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)