People on the Move

Jacob Leder Elevates to Vice President of Delivery Role at Anika Systems

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Jacob Leder

Jacob Leder has been appointed as the Vice President of Delivery at Anika Systems, a prominent technology solutions provider. With a strong background in leadership and project management, Jacob brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Previously serving as the Senior Director of Delivery and Program Manager at Anika, as well as holding key positions at the Internal Revenue Service and Hill Air Force Base, Jacob has demonstrated his capability in driving successful projects.

Jacob’s academic credentials include a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Colorado State University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Science from Brigham Young University. His expertise spans various programming languages, including C++, Perl, Ruby, C#, and TCL/Auto Shell, along with proficiency in web development.

In his new capacity, Jacob is poised to lead Anika’s delivery initiatives, focusing on excellence in project execution and client satisfaction. His promotion underscores Anika’s commitment to nurturing talent and driving growth through strategic leadership. With Jacob’s leadership, Anika is well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions and exceeding client expectations in the technology sector.

