80.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityPeople on the Move

Jake Braun Appointed CEO of Cambridge Global Advisors

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business specializing in national and homeland security, has appointed Jake Braun as its new Chief Executive Officer. Braun, a veteran of the highest levels of U.S. government cyber operations and policy-making, brings a wealth of experience to the role at a time when cybersecurity threats continue to evolve rapidly.

Braun most recently served as the acting Principal Deputy National Cyber Director at the White House. His career also includes time as Senior Counselor to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and as Executive Director of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the University of Chicago. His unique background spans strategic policymaking, operational leadership, and academic thought leadership in cybersecurity.

In his new role at CGA, Braun leads a team recently bolstered by the addition of five other senior cyber experts from the White House, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. Coast Guard, and the private sector. Together, the team is positioned to provide unparalleled insight into cyber policy, federal acquisitions, regulatory frameworks, and workforce development.

With more than a decade of experience advising government agencies and critical infrastructure operators, CGA continues to grow its capabilities in navigating today’s complex cyber landscape. Braun’s appointment signals the firm’s intent to further strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to both public and private sector clients facing pressing cyber challenges

Previous article
Noem Calls for Reauthorization of Cyberthreat Information Sharing Law During RSA Keynote
Next article
Nitin Natarajan Joins Cambridge Global Advisors to Expand Cybersecurity Expertise
Kalyna White
Kalyna White
Kalyna White assists with events and in the onboarding of new members to the Coalition. She also writes for, and assists with various editorial duties at Homeland Security Today. Prior to re-joining GTSC, Kalyna interned for InfraGard of the National Capital Area where she assisted with the development of the National Critical Infrastructure Security & Resilience Month website, programming, and content. She also interviewed Critical Infrastructure Sector leaders for the website and developed marketing and social media campaigns to engage stakeholders. Kalyna graduated with a B.A. in Political Science, minoring in Middle Eastern Studies and English Literature from U.C. San Diego in 2022. While at U.C.S.D. she was the chapter president of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and Panhellenic President. She is also the founder and president of LABUkraine, a non-profit organization building computer labs in Ukraine. She is an experienced Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the government relations industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Government, Public Speaking, International Relations, and Writing. She also brings to GTSC, extensive experience gained from the National Student Leadership Conference – Intelligence & National Security and positions of leadership at the Madeira School. She has also interned for Senator John McCain providing general staff assistance including answering phones, responding to constituents, and leading tours of the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, she interned for MXM Consulting and assisted with planning and execution of an annual “Hill Day” visit by corporate members of a non-profit association to Capitol Hill to visit numerous legislators relevant to their interests. In 2016 she was a teacher’s assistant at Garfield Elementary school. Kalyna has also served as the Youth Ambassador to the Women in Homeland Security Board of Directors for 8 years.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals