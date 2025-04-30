Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business specializing in national and homeland security, has appointed Jake Braun as its new Chief Executive Officer. Braun, a veteran of the highest levels of U.S. government cyber operations and policy-making, brings a wealth of experience to the role at a time when cybersecurity threats continue to evolve rapidly.

Braun most recently served as the acting Principal Deputy National Cyber Director at the White House. His career also includes time as Senior Counselor to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and as Executive Director of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the University of Chicago. His unique background spans strategic policymaking, operational leadership, and academic thought leadership in cybersecurity.

In his new role at CGA, Braun leads a team recently bolstered by the addition of five other senior cyber experts from the White House, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. Coast Guard, and the private sector. Together, the team is positioned to provide unparalleled insight into cyber policy, federal acquisitions, regulatory frameworks, and workforce development.

With more than a decade of experience advising government agencies and critical infrastructure operators, CGA continues to grow its capabilities in navigating today’s complex cyber landscape. Braun’s appointment signals the firm’s intent to further strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to both public and private sector clients facing pressing cyber challenges