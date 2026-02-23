Jake Zimmerman Takes on New Strategic Missions Capture Leader Role at Guidehouse

Jake Zimmerman is stepping into a new leadership role at Guidehouse, taking on the position of Strategic Missions Capture Leader within the firm’s Defense & Security segment.

Zimmerman announced that he will serve as Guidehouse Defense & Security’s first Strategic Missions Capture Leader, focused on bringing together the firm’s capabilities to support mission-critical work across defense, diplomacy, and intelligence domains. The role centers on leading capture efforts end to end, aligning solutions to evolving mission requirements, understanding competitive and acquisition dynamics, and building industry teams positioned to deliver results.

Zimmerman brings more than a decade of experience in federal growth strategy, capture management, and national security-focused business development. Since 2021, he has served as a Director and Customer Relationship Executive at Guidehouse, where he has built partnerships across the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Defense Agencies, Combatant Commands, and the State Department. In that role, he has worked closely with clients to understand shifting requirements and mission challenges, including how to leverage artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to support decision-making.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Zimmerman held business development leadership roles at Northrop Grumman and Accelera Solutions, where he managed pipelines tied to cybersecurity, modernization, cloud migration, DevSecOps, and other core technology capabilities across defense and civilian agencies. Earlier in his career at PwC, he supported Foreign Affairs clients and led strategic growth portfolios focused on international affairs, managing multi-million-dollar pursuits tied to program management, performance improvement, and acquisition reform.

His background also includes business development and strategic planning roles supporting the Department of State and other national security customers. Across those positions, Zimmerman has focused on federal acquisition strategy, competitive positioning, and building teams aligned to complex mission requirements.

