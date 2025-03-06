James C. Harris III Announces New Position as Assistant Director, Countering Transnational Organized Crime at Homeland Security Investigations

James C. Harris III, MBA, MPA, has been appointed as the Assistant Director, Countering Transnational Organized Crime at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a move he announced on LinkedIn. Harris brings over two decades of federal experience to this position.

Prior to this new position, Harris served as the Director of the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking where he led efforts to align the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) capabilities to combat human trafficking and forced labor. His leadership at the Center for Countering Human Trafficking focused on increasing awareness, preventing illicit goods from entering the U.S. supply chain, advancing law enforcement operations, and protecting victims and survivors.

Harris has also held multiple senior leadership roles at HSI, including Special Agent in Charge of HSI Baltimore, where he oversaw more than 150 special agents, intelligence analysts, and administrative personnel, directing investigations related to public safety, financial crimes, national security, and human trafficking. He also served as Deputy Special Agent in Charge for HSI Detroit, leading investigations across Michigan and Ohio along 850 miles of the U.S.-Canada border. His prior roles include Associate Deputy Assistant Director at HSI Headquarters, where he specialized in undercover operations, asset forfeiture, victim assistance, and parole and immigration benefits.

Harris began his law enforcement career in 2003 as a Special Agent with the U.S. Customs Service in Seattle, Washington. Over the past two decades, he has held key leadership positions in HSI, including Division Chief for Counter-Proliferation and Export Enforcement, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for National Security in the National Capital Region, and Deputy Chief of Staff to the ICE Director. In 2022, he was appointed to the Senior Executive Service (SES) in recognition of his contributions to federal law enforcement and investigative services.

Harris holds a Master of Business Administration from George Mason University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Fels Institute of Government, and an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from Harvard Kennedy School. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Trustees for Legacy Treatment Services and Woods Services.