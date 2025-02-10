33.7 F
James McJunkin Joins CSA as Senior Advisor

James McJunkin, Sr

Corporate Security Advisors (CSA) has announced the appointment of James McJunkin, Sr. as Senior Advisor, bringing more than 37 years of experience in operational security, intelligence, and compliance to the firm. The company shared the news on LinkedIn, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome James McJunkin, Sr as a Senior Advisor to Corporate Security Advisors. With over 37 years of leadership in operational security, intelligence, and compliance, Jim brings unparalleled expertise in counterterrorism, insider threat mitigation, and enterprise security strategy.”

McJunkin’s extensive career in national security, crisis management, and corporate risk mitigation spans both public service and private sector leadership roles. He previously held senior positions at the FBI, including Assistant Director of the Counterterrorism Division and Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office, where he played a critical role in shaping counterterrorism strategy and intelligence-led operations at a national level. His leadership contributed to the disruption of major terrorist threats and the development of post-9/11 security frameworks for the U.S.

Following his FBI tenure, McJunkin transitioned into corporate security leadership, serving as Vice President of Security, Safety, and Business Continuity at CDW, Vice President of Security for the Chicago Cubs, and Chief Security Officer at Discover Financial Services. In these roles, he was responsible for enterprise risk management, physical security, crisis response, insider threat mitigation, and executive protection. His deep expertise in intelligence, compliance, and security strategy has made him a sought-after leader in both government and private industry security initiatives.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

