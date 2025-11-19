James Scobey Returns to S2i2 as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Operations

S2i2, Inc. has welcomed back one of its original co-founders, appointing longtime technology and cybersecurity leader James Scobey as its new Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Operations.

Scobey enters the role with more than 20 years of leadership across high-stakes missions and major technology organizations. His background spans federal IT modernization, systems engineering, cybersecurity architecture, and operational management.

Most recently, Scobey served as Chief Information Security Officer for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Before that, he was CISO at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, directing nationwide cybersecurity operations, compliance programs, and initiatives that safeguarded the security of U.S. financial markets.

He also worked for MITRE Corporation as their Principal Systems Engineer, and prior to that Cyber Performance Systems Engineer. He also spent more than a decade at Federal Data Systems as COO and CTO.

Scobey’s contributions to the homeland security community have also been recognized publicly. In 2023, he received the Excellence in Zero Trust Award at GTSC’s Homeland Security Today Holiday Hero Awards for his leadership in advancing modern cybersecurity practices.

His academic background includes a bachelor’s degree in computer science and an MBA from the University of Maryland, along with a master’s degree in Cybersecurity Policy and Compliance from The George Washington University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)