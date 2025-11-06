Jason Thomas Barnosky Named Associate Program Director for Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations at RAND

Jason Thomas Barnosky has been appointed Associate Program Director for Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations at RAND.

Barnosky is also a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. A recognized expert in homeland security and emergency management, he brings extensive experience from both government and research sectors to his expanded leadership role.

Before joining RAND, Barnosky served as a consultant to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and as the head of the Washington, D.C. office of the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA). His earlier public service career included nearly a decade in the legislative branch, where he worked as a senior advisor to the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and as a senior analyst at the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

During his time on the Senate committee, Barnosky led high-profile investigations into federal responses to major national crises, including the Boston Marathon bombing, the Ferguson unrest, Hurricane Sandy, and the Gulf Coast oil spill. At GAO, his work covered key policy areas such as military disability programs, financial regulation, risk management, and critical infrastructure protection.

Barnosky has also contributed to the broader homeland security policy community as a senior fellow at the George Washington University Center for Cyber and Homeland Security and as a nonresident scholar in the Governance Studies program at the Brookings Institution. Barnosky earned his Ph.D. in Political Science from Brown University and his bachelor’s degree from New York University.