Jay Visconti Joins GDIT as Senior Director of Data Analytics & Statistics

Jay Visconti has joined General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) as Senior Director of Data Analytics & Statistics, bringing more than 26 years of experience in immigration enforcement operations, data-driven management, and law enforcement technology integration. His extensive career with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) positions him as a key leader in leveraging data analytics to enhance national security and public safety operations.

Visconti served as an Assistant Chief with the U.S. Border Patrol’s Strategic Planning and Analysis Directorate’s Systems Division, where he played a critical role in developing and implementing CBP’s Unified Processing (U-Pro) system. As a subject matter expert and project manager, he helped modernize border processing operations by integrating advanced data analytics, operational intelligence, and law enforcement systems. His expertise ensured that data-driven decision-making played a central role in enforcement strategies across DHS components.

Over his decades-long career, Visconti has held numerous leadership roles at CBP Headquarters, including Associate Chief and Assistant Chief, where he oversaw statistics, data integrity, and operational analysis for border security efforts. He played a key role in providing statistical insights to senior DHS leadership, Congress, and national security stakeholders, supporting critical policy decisions on border enforcement and immigration trends.

Visconti also served as Director of the CBP STAT Division, where he advised CBP’s Commissioner’s Office on law enforcement operations, strategic initiatives, and intelligence-driven enforcement measures. His ability to translate complex operational needs into actionable data insights has made him a recognized leader in advancing data analytics within border security and public safety agencies. Visconti holds a Certificate in Executive Leadership Studies from the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University.