Jean Lewis Joins Inserso Corporation as VP of Business Development and Capture

Jean Lewis has joined Inserso Corporation as Vice President of Business Development and Capture, bringing three decades of experience in federal growth strategy, digital transformation, and competitive capture leadership to the role.

At Inserso, Lewis will lead corporate growth strategy and oversee capture execution to expand the company’s footprint across Federal Civilian and Defense markets. Her responsibilities include developing differentiated win strategies, building strategic partnerships, strengthening client relationships, and advancing mission-focused solutions in network operations center (NOC) operations, network engineering, and IT operations.

Lewis arrives at Inserso with extensive experience leading strategic growth initiatives across the federal market. Most recently, she served as a Senior Business Development Executive at ICF, where she focused on market strategies tied to digital modernization and experience services for Federal Civilian clients. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at Alpha Omega Integration, including Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Vice President of Strategic Growth, where she was responsible for go-to-market strategies and pipeline acceleration across agencies such as DHS, HHS, and GSA.

Her earlier career includes business development leadership roles at General Dynamics Information Technology and Sapient Government Services, where she focused on digital services, customer experience, DevSecOps, and emerging technologies including AI and machine learning. Lewis also spent more than 25 years at Booz Allen Hamilton, rising to Principal and leading a 60-person team delivering mission assurance and enterprise resiliency solutions to civil agency clients, including the U.S. Congress, IRS, EPA, State Department, and GSA. During her tenure, she also served as program manager for the firm’s business continuity and disaster recovery support contract to the U.S. Congress and led cybersecurity business development efforts within civil markets.

Lewis holds a Master of Science in Operations Research from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Rutgers University.

